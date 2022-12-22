Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.26. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 165,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

