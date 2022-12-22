Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,266.80

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,266.80 ($15.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,314 ($15.96). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,296 ($15.74), with a volume of 47,599 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERGO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Ergomed Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £666.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,874.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,270.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.34), for a total transaction of £1,681,250 ($2,042,334.79).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

