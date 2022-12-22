Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.
Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.1 %
OTC:EBKOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $51.24.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKOF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.