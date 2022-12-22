Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

OTC:EBKOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.