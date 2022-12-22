Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

