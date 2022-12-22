Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $132.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.24 or 0.00096623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00390672 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022246 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00871402 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00600919 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00267128 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00234878 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,528,093 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
