Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,548 shares of company stock valued at $24,352,967. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

ETSY stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $232.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

