Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $112.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

