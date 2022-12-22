Evercore ISI Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $153.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $138.55 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

