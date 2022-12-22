Everdome Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.17 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $47.93 million and $4.17 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

