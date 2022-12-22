EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.12

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 12735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EVgo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

