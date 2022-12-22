Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.