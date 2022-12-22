Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.75

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.75 and last traded at $143.84, with a volume of 13918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $174.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

