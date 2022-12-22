F Thomson Leighton Acquires 294 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $144,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

