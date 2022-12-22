Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 20th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

FMAO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at $503,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

