Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.