Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

