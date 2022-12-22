Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 117 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

