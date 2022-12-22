Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 730 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in CVS Health by 15.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 339,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

