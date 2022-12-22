Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes $31,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

