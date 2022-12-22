Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of MPW opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

