FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $688.55

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 688.55 ($8.36) and traded as high as GBX 753 ($9.15). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 745 ($9.05), with a volume of 54,483 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.46) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 691.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 768.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £815.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,543.33.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £497.42 ($604.25).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

