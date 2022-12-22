Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,230 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1,791.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $3.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.94 and a 200 day moving average of $271.17. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.