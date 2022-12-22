Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,174 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 187,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,837. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

