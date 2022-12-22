Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.18. 49,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

