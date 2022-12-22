Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,662,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,891,000 after buying an additional 102,886 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.5 %

BX stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,569. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

