Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.08. 5,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,535. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.