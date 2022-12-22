Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $35,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 68,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,374. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

