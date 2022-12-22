Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,208 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. 14,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,158. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

