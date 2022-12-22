Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,014 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 121,038 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

