Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

