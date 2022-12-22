Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,054 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE FIS traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.