Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,335 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

