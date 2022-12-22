First Command Bank Has $79.71 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.6% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. 10,109,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

