First Internet Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INBK. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.