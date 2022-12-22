First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,849,642.30.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Keith Neumeyer bought 125,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE:FF opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$176.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About First Mining Gold

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.