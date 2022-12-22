First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FPF opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $25.00.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

