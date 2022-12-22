First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $61.88. Approximately 84,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 303,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

