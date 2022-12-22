First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after buying an additional 306,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 257,212 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

CIBR opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

