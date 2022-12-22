First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,159,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.