First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 226,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.52 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.