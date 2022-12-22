Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

