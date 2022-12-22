FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.86

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.45. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 3,499 shares traded.

FitLife Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

