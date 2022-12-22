Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.04

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.04 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.43). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.41), with a volume of 339,649 shares traded.

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £712.43 million and a PE ratio of 354.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 121.72 and a quick ratio of 121.68.

Foresight Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

