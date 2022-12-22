Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 15,371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.42. 46,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,730. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

