Frederick G. Thiel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick G. Thiel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $19,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,948.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 14,444,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,647,293. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $426.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.