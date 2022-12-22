Frederick G. Thiel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick G. Thiel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $19,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,948.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 14,444,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,647,293. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $426.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 98.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

