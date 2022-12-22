Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.97

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as high as C$15.52. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 391,357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.97.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,500. In related news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. Also, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

