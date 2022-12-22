freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

freenet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. freenet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

