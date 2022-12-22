Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.69

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 3557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

