FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.14. Approximately 98,512 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

