FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $325.89 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $325.89 million and $24.18 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

